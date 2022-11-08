Pokemon Go Guzzlord Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses and More Tips

A new Ultra Beast has made its debut in Pokemon Go. The gluttonous Guzzlord is appearing in five-star raids until Nov. 23, making this your first chance to catch one in the mobile game. Here are some tips to help you conquer the Ultra Beast before it leaves raids.

Guzzlord raid hours

Guzzlord is appearing in five-star raids from Nov. 8 to Nov. 23, giving you just over two weeks to catch the Ultra Beast.

While five-star raids typically don't follow a set schedule, you'll reliably find them during Pokemon Go's weekly Raid Hour event. Every Wednesday, the game hosts more five-star raids from 6 to 7 p.m. local time, giving you more chances to battle and catch the current legendary Pokemon.

Guzzlord Raid Hours will occur on the following dates:

Nov. 9

Nov. 16

Guzzlord weaknesses

Guzzlord is a dark/dragon type, which means it's especially vulnerable to fairy Pokemon. Fairy-type attacks deal quadruple damage to the Ultra Beast, making those your best options when battling it.

If you don't have enough fairy types to round out your team, Guzzlord is also weak to ice, fighting, bug and other dragon Pokemon. These types won't dish out as much damage, but they're all super-effective against the Ultra Beast and will prove helpful. Keep in mind, however, that dragon Pokemon will also take super-effective damage in return if Guzzlord knows a dragon-type attack.

Best Guzzlord counters

Here are some recommended Pokemon and moves to use against Guzzlord:

Fairy

Clefable: Charm, Dazzling Gleam.

Charm, Dazzling Gleam. Alolan Ninetales: Charm, Dazzling Gleam.

Charm, Dazzling Gleam. Granbull: Charm, Play Rough.

Charm, Play Rough. Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam.

Charm, Dazzling Gleam. Togekiss: Charm, Dazzling Gleam.

Charm, Dazzling Gleam. Sylveon: Charm, Moonblast.

Ice

Articuno: Frost Breath, Ice Beam.

Frost Breath, Ice Beam. Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche.

Powder Snow, Avalanche. Weavile: Ice Shard, Avalanche.

Ice Shard, Avalanche. Glaceon: Frost Breath, Avalanche.

Frost Breath, Avalanche. Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang, Avalanche.

Ice Fang, Avalanche. Avalugg: Ice Fang, Avalanche.

Fighting

Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch.

Counter, Dynamic Punch. Heracross: Counter, Close Combat.

Counter, Close Combat. Breloom: Counter, Dynamic Punch.

Counter, Dynamic Punch. Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch.

Counter, Dynamic Punch. Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere.

Counter, Aura Sphere. Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch.

Bug

Mega Beedrill: Bug Bite, X-Scissor.

Bug Bite, X-Scissor. Pinsir: Bug Bite, X-Scissor.

Bug Bite, X-Scissor. Scizor: Fury Cutter, X-Scissor.

Fury Cutter, X-Scissor. Escavalier: Bug Bite, Megahorn.

Bug Bite, Megahorn. Genesect: Fury Cutter, X-Scissor.

Dragon

Dragonite: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor.

Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor. Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage.

Dragon Tail, Outrage. Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Outrage.

Dragon Tail, Outrage. Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage.

Dragon Tail, Outrage. Reshiram: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor.

As mentioned, Guzzlord is only appearing in raids until Nov. 23, when it'll be replaced by the returning Nihilego. Mega Gyarados is also back in the game until Nov. 23, giving you another chance to earn Gyarados Mega Energy.

