Pokemon Go Nihilego Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses and More Tips

Day 2 of Pokemon Go Fest 2022 is underway, and it's introduced another new legendary Pokemon to the game. Nihilego, one of the Ultra Beasts from Pokemon Sun and Moon, is making a surprise appearance in raids throughout the event, making this your first opportunity to get one in Pokemon Go.

Here are some tips to help you beat and capture Nihilego before it leaves raids.

Nihilego raid schedule

Nihilego is only appearing during day 2 of Pokemon Go Fest 2022. You'll have a chance to encounter the Ultra Beast in five-star raids from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time.

Nihilego weaknesses

Nihilego is a rock/poison type -- a combination that's especially susceptible to ground Pokemon. Ground-type attacks will deal quadruple damage to the Ultra Beast, making those your best choices to bring into Nihilego raids.

Nihilego is also weak to water, psychic and steel Pokemon. Although these won't dish out as much damage as ground types, they're good alternatives to use against the Ultra Beast.

Best Nihilego counters

Here are some recommended Pokemon and moves to use when battling Nihilego:

Ground

Groudon: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Mud Shot, Earthquake Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Mud-Slap, Earthquake Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Mud Shot, Earth Power Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Mud-Slap, Earthquake Golurk: Mud-Slap, Earth Power

Mud-Slap, Earth Power Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Water

Mega Blastoise: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon



Water Gun, Hydro Cannon Mega Gyarados: Waterfall, Hydro Pump



Waterfall, Hydro Pump Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon



Water Gun, Hydro Cannon Kyogre: Waterfall, Surf



Waterfall, Surf Samurott: Waterfall, Hydro Cannon

Psychic

Alakazam: Psycho Cut, Psychic



Psycho Cut, Psychic Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike



Confusion, Psystrike Metagross: Zen Headbutt, Psychic



Zen Headbutt, Psychic Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic



Zen Headbutt, Psychic Gallade: Confusion, Psychic

Steel

Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash Dialga: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Metal Claw, Iron Head Cobalion: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Metal Claw, Iron Head Zacian: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Metal Claw, Iron Head Zamazenta: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Day 2 of Pokemon Go Fest ends at 6 p.m. local time, but there are still more events happening in the game this month, including Community Day and a Pokemon TCG crossover. You can catch up on everything going on in Pokemon Go over the next few weeks in our June events roundup.