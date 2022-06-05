Pokemon Go Nihilego Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses and More Tips

Day 2 of Pokemon Go Fest 2022 is underway, and it's introduced another new legendary Pokemon to the game. Nihilego, one of the Ultra Beasts from Pokemon Sun and Moon, is making a surprise appearance in raids throughout the event, making this your first opportunity to get one in Pokemon Go.
Here are some tips to help you beat and capture Nihilego before it leaves raids.
Nihilego raid schedule
Nihilego is only appearing during day 2 of Pokemon Go Fest 2022. You'll have a chance to encounter the Ultra Beast in five-star raids from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time.
Nihilego weaknesses
Nihilego is a rock/poison type -- a combination that's especially susceptible to ground Pokemon. Ground-type attacks will deal quadruple damage to the Ultra Beast, making those your best choices to bring into Nihilego raids.
Nihilego is also weak to water, psychic and steel Pokemon. Although these won't dish out as much damage as ground types, they're good alternatives to use against the Ultra Beast.
Best Nihilego counters
Here are some recommended Pokemon and moves to use when battling Nihilego:
Ground
- Groudon: Mud Shot, Earthquake
- Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake
- Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power
- Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Earthquake
- Golurk: Mud-Slap, Earth Power
- Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power
Water
- Mega Blastoise: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon
- Mega Gyarados: Waterfall, Hydro Pump
- Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon
- Kyogre: Waterfall, Surf
- Samurott: Waterfall, Hydro Cannon
Psychic
- Alakazam: Psycho Cut, Psychic
- Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike
- Metagross: Zen Headbutt, Psychic
- Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic
- Gallade: Confusion, Psychic
Steel
- Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash
- Dialga: Metal Claw, Iron Head
- Cobalion: Metal Claw, Iron Head
- Zacian: Metal Claw, Iron Head
- Zamazenta: Metal Claw, Iron Head
Day 2 of Pokemon Go Fest ends at 6 p.m. local time, but there are still more events happening in the game this month, including Community Day and a Pokemon TCG crossover. You can catch up on everything going on in Pokemon Go over the next few weeks in our June events roundup.