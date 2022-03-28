Pokemon Go Is Holding Another Community Day Classic in April

Niantic

Pokemon Go is hosting not one, but two Community Day events in April. Ahead of next month's Stufful Community Day, the game will hold another Community Day Classic, giving players a second chance to get a previously featured Pokemon and special move. Here's everything you need to know about the event.

When is April's Community Day Classic?

April's Community Day Classic event will take place on Sunday, Apr. 10. The event will run for three hours, from 2-5 p.m. local time.

Featured Pokemon: Mudkip

The star of April's Community Day Classic is Mudkip. The water-type starter Pokemon will appear in the wild more frequently throughout the event, and you'll have more chances to encounter a shiny Mudkip.

There will also be an exclusive Special Research story that will offer even more chances to catch Mudkip. You'll be able to purchase a ticket for the Special Research from Pokemon Go's item shop ahead of the event for $1.

Event move: Hydro Cannon

April's Community Day Classic will also offer a second chance to get another Community Day-exclusive move. If you're able to evolve Marshtomp (Mudkip's evolved form) into Swampert before 7 p.m. local time on the day of the event, it'll learn the water-type Charged Attack Hydro Cannon.

Other bonuses

On top of the featured Pokemon and event move, a few in-game bonuses will be active during April's Community Day Classic. You'll earn triple the usual amount of Stardust for catching Pokemon during the event, and any incense or Lure Modules you use will remain active for three hours rather than their usual duration. The item shop will also be selling a special Community Day bundle that costs 850 PokeCoins and comes with the following:

15 Ultra Balls

15 Pinap Berries

1 Elite Fast TM

1 Remote Raid Pass

In the meantime, Pokemon Go's Lush Jungle event is underway until Mar. 29. As part of the event, you have your first chance to catch the island guardian Tapu Lele.