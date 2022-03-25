Pokemon Go April Events: Tapu Bulu, New Spotlight Hours and More

April is almost here, and it's shaping up to be another busy month for Pokemon Go players. The mobile game is holding a variety of activities over the next few weeks, including the debut of more new Alola Pokemon, an April Fools' Day event and the return of Sustainability Week. Here are all the biggest events happening in Pokemon Go next month.
April Research Breakthrough: Alolan Marowak
Starting Apr. 1, Pokemon Go will offer a new set of Field Research tasks and rewards, as well as a new Research Breakthrough encounter. Each time you achieve a Research Breakthrough next month, you'll earn a chance to catch Alolan Marowak.
Research Breakthroughs are tied to Field Research stamps. The game rewards you with one stamp for the first Field Research task you complete each day, and you'll achieve a Research Breakthrough after you collect seven stamps in total.
April Spotlight Hours
Pokemon Go's weekly Spotlight Hour event will continue throughout April. Every Tuesday evening from 6-7 p.m. local time, the game will feature a different Pokemon and in-game bonus. Here's the full Spotlight Hour schedule for next month:
Apr. 5
- Spotlight Pokemon: Stunky
- Spotlight bonus: 2x transfer candy
Apr. 12
- Spotlight Pokemon: Bunnelby
- Spotlight bonus: 2x evolution XP
Apr. 19
- Spotlight Pokemon: Oddish
- Spotlight bonus: 2x catch Stardust
Apr. 26
- Spotlight Pokemon: Sunshine Form Cherrim
- Spotlight bonus: 2x catch XP
April raid schedule
Pokemon Go is also refreshing its raid rotation next month. After Tapu Lele leaves the game, Therian Forme Thundurus will return for a limited time, with the debuting Tapu Bulu and Therian Forme Landorus following later in the month. Mega Manectric and Mega Pidgeot will also return to Mega Raids in April. You can see the full raid schedule below:
Legendary raids
Mar. 22 - Apr. 5
- Tapu Lele
Apr. 5 - Apr. 12
- Therian Forme Thundurus
Apr. 12 - Apr. 26
- Tapu Bulu
Apr. 26 - May 3
- Therian Forme Landorus
Mega Raids
Mar. 22 - Apr. 5
- Mega Charizard Y
Apr. 5 - Apr. 12
- Mega Manectric
Apr. 12 - Apr. 29
- Mega Pidgeot
Apr. 29 - May 3
- TBA
April Community Day
Pokemon Go's April Community Day is set for Saturday, Apr. 23. This month's featured Pokemon is the debuting Stufful, and any that you evolve until 7 p.m. local time on the day of the event will learn the new fighting-type Charged Attack Drain Punch. Several other in-game bonuses will also be active throughout the Community Day, including extended Incense duration and increased XP and candy for catching Pokemon.
Other events
Pokemon Go has various other events lined up for April. The game is kicking off the month with an April Fools' Day event, while a special Spring into Spring event will follow from Apr. 12 to Apr. 18. The game will also host another Sustainability Week from Apr. 20 to Apr. 25. Additional details about these events will be revealed at a later date.