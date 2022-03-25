Pokemon Go April Events: Tapu Bulu, New Spotlight Hours and More

Niantic

April is almost here, and it's shaping up to be another busy month for Pokemon Go players. The mobile game is holding a variety of activities over the next few weeks, including the debut of more new Alola Pokemon, an April Fools' Day event and the return of Sustainability Week. Here are all the biggest events happening in Pokemon Go next month.

April Research Breakthrough: Alolan Marowak

Starting Apr. 1, Pokemon Go will offer a new set of Field Research tasks and rewards, as well as a new Research Breakthrough encounter. Each time you achieve a Research Breakthrough next month, you'll earn a chance to catch Alolan Marowak.

Research Breakthroughs are tied to Field Research stamps. The game rewards you with one stamp for the first Field Research task you complete each day, and you'll achieve a Research Breakthrough after you collect seven stamps in total.

April Spotlight Hours

Pokemon Go's weekly Spotlight Hour event will continue throughout April. Every Tuesday evening from 6-7 p.m. local time, the game will feature a different Pokemon and in-game bonus. Here's the full Spotlight Hour schedule for next month:

Apr. 5

Spotlight Pokemon: Stunky

Spotlight bonus: 2x transfer candy

Apr. 12

Spotlight Pokemon: Bunnelby



Spotlight bonus: 2x evolution XP

Apr. 19

Spotlight Pokemon: Oddish

Spotlight bonus: 2x catch Stardust

Apr. 26

Spotlight Pokemon: Sunshine Form Cherrim

Spotlight bonus: 2x catch XP

April raid schedule

Pokemon Go is also refreshing its raid rotation next month. After Tapu Lele leaves the game, Therian Forme Thundurus will return for a limited time, with the debuting Tapu Bulu and Therian Forme Landorus following later in the month. Mega Manectric and Mega Pidgeot will also return to Mega Raids in April. You can see the full raid schedule below:

Legendary raids

Mar. 22 - Apr. 5

Tapu Lele

Apr. 5 - Apr. 12

Therian Forme Thundurus

Apr. 12 - Apr. 26

Tapu Bulu

Apr. 26 - May 3

Therian Forme Landorus

Mega Raids

Mar. 22 - Apr. 5

Mega Charizard Y

Apr. 5 - Apr. 12

Mega Manectric

Apr. 12 - Apr. 29

Mega Pidgeot

Apr. 29 - May 3

TBA

April Community Day

Niantic

Pokemon Go's April Community Day is set for Saturday, Apr. 23. This month's featured Pokemon is the debuting Stufful, and any that you evolve until 7 p.m. local time on the day of the event will learn the new fighting-type Charged Attack Drain Punch. Several other in-game bonuses will also be active throughout the Community Day, including extended Incense duration and increased XP and candy for catching Pokemon.

Other events

Pokemon Go has various other events lined up for April. The game is kicking off the month with an April Fools' Day event, while a special Spring into Spring event will follow from Apr. 12 to Apr. 18. The game will also host another Sustainability Week from Apr. 20 to Apr. 25. Additional details about these events will be revealed at a later date.