Pokemon Go Fashion Week: Mareanie, Featured Pokemon, Bonuses and More

Pokemon Go's last big event of the month is now underway. Fashion Week runs until Oct. 3, and this year, you'll have your first chance to catch Mareanie along with new costumed versions of Dugtrio, Absol and other Pokemon. On top of that, the game will offer new event-themed research tasks to complete, as well as new avatar items and stickers.
Here's everything you need to know about the Fashion Week event.
When is Fashion Week?
Fashion Week begins at 10 a.m. local time on Sept. 27 and runs until 8 p.m. local time on Oct. 3.
Featured Pokemon
Several new Pokemon are making their debut during this year's Fashion Week. First is the poison/water type Mareanie, which will be appearing in the wild and three-star raids. Once you've collected 50 Mareanie candy, you'll be able to evolve it into Toxapex.
On top of that, fashionable versions of Diglett, Dugtrio, Absol and Toxicroak will be appearing during the event as well. You'll also have another chance to catch costumed versions of Butterfree, Blitzle and other special Pokemon from previous events, along with the poodle Pokemon Furfrou.
You can see the full list of featured Pokemon below:
Wild spawns
- Fashionable Butterfree
- Fashionable Diglett
- Murkrow
- Fashionable Kirlia
- Fashionable Absol
- Glameow
- Fashionable Croagunk
- Fashionable Blitzle
- Gothita
- Frillish (F)
- Furfrou
- Mareanie
One-star raids
- Fashionable Diglett
- Fashionable Shinx
- Fashionable Croagunk
- Scraggy
- Furfrou
Three-star raids
- Fashionable Butterfree
- Fashionable Kirlia
- Fashionable Absol
- Mareanie
Five-star raids
- Yveltal
Mega raids
- Mega Lopunny
Other bonuses
In addition to the featured Pokemon, a new slate of avatar items will be available in Pokemon Go's item shop. You'll be able to purchase a Mareanie-inspired jacket and hat for your trainer, along with several other new pieces of clothing. You can also receive new event-themed stickers from PokeStops and gifts.
Finally, Pokemon Go is offering new event-themed Field and Timed Research tasks throughout Fashion Week. Complete these in-game missions to earn various rewards, including additional chances to catch Mareanie, Furfrou and other featured Pokemon.
September may almost be over, but Pokemon Go has a variety of events lined up for October, including a Litwick Community Day and the annual Halloween celebration.