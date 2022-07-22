Pokemon Go Dialga Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses and Moveset

Pokemon Go has brought back another legendary Pokemon for a limited time. Dialga, the cover monster of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond, is appearing in five-star raids until July 31, giving you another chance to add one to your collection if you've previously missed it. Here are some tips to help you catch Dialga before it leaves the game.
Dialga Raid Hours
Dialga will be appearing as a five-star raid boss from July 22 to July 31, giving you just over a week to catch it. You'll have the most chances to get the legendary Pokemon on July 27, during Pokemon Go's Raid Hour event. More Dialga raids will be occurring at gyms from 6-7 p.m. local time that evening, giving you more opportunities to challenge the time dragon.
Dialga weaknesses
Thanks to its dragon/steel type combination, Dialga resists a handful of common types and only has two real weaknesses: ground and fighting. You'll have the best chance of defeating Dialga if you stack your team with Pokemon of those types.
Best Dialga counters
Here are some recommended Pokemon and moves to use when battling Dialga:
Ground
- Groudon: Mud Shot, Earthquake
- Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake
- Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power
- Golurk: Mud-Slap, Earth Power
- Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Earthquake
- Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power
Fighting
- Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Heracross: Counter, Close Combat
- Breloom: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Mega Lopunny: Low Kick, Focus Blast
- Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch
Best moveset for Dialga
If you're planning on using Dialga as a steel-type attacker, you'll want to teach it the Fast Attack Metal Claw and the Charged Attack Iron Head. This moveset will give it an advantage over rock, ice and fairy Pokemon.
Another option is to lean into Dialga's dragon typing by teaching it Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor. Although dragon attacks are only super-effective against other dragon Pokemon, they'll deal neutral damage to every other type except steel and fairy, making this Dialga a good general attacker.
Pokemon Go still has a few events lined up for July. You can see everything happening in the game this month in our July events roundup.