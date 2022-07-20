Pokemon Go Is Adding More Hisuian Pokemon Next Week

More Pokemon from the Hisui region are coming to Pokemon Go next week. The mobile game is hosting a Hisuian Discoveries event beginning July 27, which will introduce three more Hisuian forms along with new Collection Challenges to complete. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming event.

Hisuian Discoveries event schedule

The Hisuian Discoveries event kicks off at 10 a.m. local time on July 27 and runs until 8 p.m. local time on Aug. 2.

New Hisuian Pokemon

Three Hisuian Pokemon are making their Pokemon Go debut during next week's event: Hisuian Growlithe, Hisuian Qwilfish and Hisuian Sneasel. All three Pokemon will be hatching from 7 km eggs, as will Hisuian Voltorb.

On top of that, a variety of Pokemon featured in Pokemon Legends: Arceus will be appearing in the wild and in raid battles more frequently throughout the event. You can see the full list of featured Pokemon below:

Wild spawns

Zubat

Ponyta

Onix

Hisuian Voltorb

Tangela

Eevee

Porygon

Electabuzz

Magmar

Aipom

Hisuian Qwilfish

Octillery

Wurmple

Kricketot

Buizel

Drifloon

Bronzor

Croagunk

Gible

One-star raids

Sneasel

Roselia

Shinx

Three-star raids

Chansey

Togetic

Kirlia

Whiscash

Field Research encounters

Clefairy

Paras

Psyduck

Magnemite

Cyndaquil

Sneasel

Remoraid

Mantine

Shinx

Plant Cloak Burmy

Sand Cloak Burmy

Trash Cloak Burmy

Oshawott

Petilil

Rowlet

Collection Challenges

In addition to the featured Pokemon, there will be new, themed Collection Challenges to complete during the Hisuian Discoveries event. Clear these and you'll receive various rewards, including XP, Stardust and an Incubator.

Pokemon Go Fest Global Challenge

Before the Hisuian Discoveries event begins, players will have a chance to participate in a new global challenge during the Pokemon Go Fest: Seattle event. This challenge will run from July 22 to July 24, and if players can collectively complete it within that time frame, they'll unlock a special Hisuian Discoveries raid day on July 31, along with other bonuses during the event.

In the meantime, the legendary bird Moltres is appearing in five-star raids until July 22, after which point it will be replaced by Dialga. You can see everything happening in the game this month in our Pokemon Go July events roundup.