Pokemon Go Is Adding More Hisuian Pokemon Next Week

More Pokemon from the Hisui region are coming to Pokemon Go next week. The mobile game is hosting a Hisuian Discoveries event beginning July 27, which will introduce three more Hisuian forms along with new Collection Challenges to complete. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming event.
Hisuian Discoveries event schedule
The Hisuian Discoveries event kicks off at 10 a.m. local time on July 27 and runs until 8 p.m. local time on Aug. 2.
New Hisuian Pokemon
Three Hisuian Pokemon are making their Pokemon Go debut during next week's event: Hisuian Growlithe, Hisuian Qwilfish and Hisuian Sneasel. All three Pokemon will be hatching from 7 km eggs, as will Hisuian Voltorb.
On top of that, a variety of Pokemon featured in Pokemon Legends: Arceus will be appearing in the wild and in raid battles more frequently throughout the event. You can see the full list of featured Pokemon below:
Wild spawns
- Zubat
- Ponyta
- Onix
- Hisuian Voltorb
- Tangela
- Eevee
- Porygon
- Electabuzz
- Magmar
- Aipom
- Hisuian Qwilfish
- Octillery
- Wurmple
- Kricketot
- Buizel
- Drifloon
- Bronzor
- Croagunk
- Gible
One-star raids
- Sneasel
- Roselia
- Shinx
Three-star raids
- Chansey
- Togetic
- Kirlia
- Whiscash
Field Research encounters
- Clefairy
- Paras
- Psyduck
- Magnemite
- Cyndaquil
- Sneasel
- Remoraid
- Mantine
- Shinx
- Plant Cloak Burmy
- Sand Cloak Burmy
- Trash Cloak Burmy
- Oshawott
- Petilil
- Rowlet
Collection Challenges
In addition to the featured Pokemon, there will be new, themed Collection Challenges to complete during the Hisuian Discoveries event. Clear these and you'll receive various rewards, including XP, Stardust and an Incubator.
Pokemon Go Fest Global Challenge
Before the Hisuian Discoveries event begins, players will have a chance to participate in a new global challenge during the Pokemon Go Fest: Seattle event. This challenge will run from July 22 to July 24, and if players can collectively complete it within that time frame, they'll unlock a special Hisuian Discoveries raid day on July 31, along with other bonuses during the event.
In the meantime, the legendary bird Moltres is appearing in five-star raids until July 22, after which point it will be replaced by Dialga. You can see everything happening in the game this month in our Pokemon Go July events roundup.