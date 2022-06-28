Pokemon Go Events for July 2022: Go Fest, Starly Community Day and More

July is just around the corner, and it's shaping up to be another busy month for Pokemon Go. The mobile game is holding a variety of events over the next few weeks, including several Pokemon Go Fest gatherings and a Starly Community Day. Here are all the biggest Pokemon Go events happening in July 2022.

Starly Community Day

Niantic

Pokemon Go's July Community Day takes place on Sunday, July 17. The star of this month's event is the bird Pokemon Starly, which will be appearing in the wild more frequently than usual from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time. On top of that, a handful of in-game bonuses will also be active during the event, including increased candy and XP for catching Pokemon.

Pokemon Go Fest Live Events

Niantic

Three in-person Pokemon Go Fest events are taking place in select cities in July and August. Attendees will have a chance to enjoy some exclusive content during these gatherings, including a Special Research story that culminates in a chance to catch a new Ultra Beast. You can see which Ultra Beasts will be available at each event below:

Pokemon Go Fest Berlin (July 1-3): Pheromosa



Pokemon Go Fest Seattle (July 22-24): Buzzwole

Pokemon Go Fest Sapporo (Aug. 5-7): Xurkitree

July Research Breakthrough

Pokemon Go will offer a new Research Breakthrough reward in July. Each time you complete a Research Breakthrough next month, you'll earn a chance to catch the normal-type Pokemon Lickitung.

Research Breakthroughs are tied to the stamps you receive from Field Research tasks. You'll receive one stamp for the first Field Research you complete each day, and once you've earned seven stamps, you'll achieve a Research Breakthrough.

July raid schedule

A handful of legendary and Mega Pokemon are returning to raids next month. The legendary birds Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres will appear in five-star raid battles at different points in July, with Pokemon Diamond mascot Dialga closing out the month.

Meanwhile, Mega Charizard X and Y will return to Mega raid battles during the first half of July, with Mega Pidgeot and Mega Gengar following afterward. You can see July's full raid schedule below:

July 1-7

Five-star raids: Articuno

Mega raids: Mega Charizard X

July 7-14

Five-star raids: Zapdos

Mega raids: Mega Charizard Y

July 14-22

Five-star raids: Moltres

Mega raids: Mega Pidgeot



July 22-31

Five-star raids: Dialga

Mega raids: Mega Gengar

July Spotlight Hours

Pokemon Go is spotlighting a different Pokemon and bonus every Tuesday evening from 6-7 p.m. local time. You can see July's spotlight Pokemon below:

Date Spotlight Pokemon Spotlight bonus July 5 Ledyba 2x catch XP July 12 Machop 2x catch candy July 19 Staryu 2x transfer candy July 26 Meditite 2x evolution XP

Other events

Pokemon Go has a few other activities lined up for July, including an anniversary celebration and a mystery event that promises new Pokemon debuts. Additional details on these will be announced at a later date.