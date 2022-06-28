Pokemon Go Events for July 2022: Go Fest, Starly Community Day and More

July is just around the corner, and it's shaping up to be another busy month for Pokemon Go. The mobile game is holding a variety of events over the next few weeks, including several Pokemon Go Fest gatherings and a Starly Community Day. Here are all the biggest Pokemon Go events happening in July 2022.
Starly Community Day
Pokemon Go's July Community Day takes place on Sunday, July 17. The star of this month's event is the bird Pokemon Starly, which will be appearing in the wild more frequently than usual from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time. On top of that, a handful of in-game bonuses will also be active during the event, including increased candy and XP for catching Pokemon.
Pokemon Go Fest Live Events
Three in-person Pokemon Go Fest events are taking place in select cities in July and August. Attendees will have a chance to enjoy some exclusive content during these gatherings, including a Special Research story that culminates in a chance to catch a new Ultra Beast. You can see which Ultra Beasts will be available at each event below:
- Pokemon Go Fest Berlin (July 1-3): Pheromosa
- Pokemon Go Fest Seattle (July 22-24): Buzzwole
- Pokemon Go Fest Sapporo (Aug. 5-7): Xurkitree
July Research Breakthrough
Pokemon Go will offer a new Research Breakthrough reward in July. Each time you complete a Research Breakthrough next month, you'll earn a chance to catch the normal-type Pokemon Lickitung.
Research Breakthroughs are tied to the stamps you receive from Field Research tasks. You'll receive one stamp for the first Field Research you complete each day, and once you've earned seven stamps, you'll achieve a Research Breakthrough.
July raid schedule
A handful of legendary and Mega Pokemon are returning to raids next month. The legendary birds Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres will appear in five-star raid battles at different points in July, with Pokemon Diamond mascot Dialga closing out the month.
Meanwhile, Mega Charizard X and Y will return to Mega raid battles during the first half of July, with Mega Pidgeot and Mega Gengar following afterward. You can see July's full raid schedule below:
July 1-7
- Five-star raids: Articuno
- Mega raids: Mega Charizard X
July 7-14
- Five-star raids: Zapdos
- Mega raids: Mega Charizard Y
July 14-22
- Five-star raids: Moltres
- Mega raids: Mega Pidgeot
July 22-31
- Five-star raids: Dialga
- Mega raids: Mega Gengar
July Spotlight Hours
Pokemon Go is spotlighting a different Pokemon and bonus every Tuesday evening from 6-7 p.m. local time. You can see July's spotlight Pokemon below:
Date
Spotlight Pokemon
Spotlight bonus
July 5
Ledyba
2x catch XP
July 12
Machop
2x catch candy
July 19
Staryu
2x transfer candy
July 26
Meditite
2x evolution XP
Other events
Pokemon Go has a few other activities lined up for July, including an anniversary celebration and a mystery event that promises new Pokemon debuts. Additional details on these will be announced at a later date.