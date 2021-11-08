Pokemon Go Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl event: Pokemon, bonuses and more

Niantic

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl launch for Nintendo Switch this month, and Pokemon Go is celebrating their arrival with a special event from Nov. 16 to Nov. 21. Throughout the event, new costumed versions of Diamond and Pearl's starter Pokemon will appear in the wild, and there will be various in-game bonuses and more. Here's everything you need to know about the event.

Event-long features

The Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl event is divided up into two parts, but some bonuses will be available throughout the entire event. Eggs that are placed inside Incubators and Super Incubators will hatch at half and one-third of the distance they normally require, respectively. There will also be an event-long Collection Challenge that tasks you with catching the new costumed starters.

On top of those features, there will be new free and paid avatar outfits. Turtwig, Chimchar and Piplup costumes will be available in the style shop event after the event ends, as will free trainer outfits based on the ones worn by the main characters in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. You can also get new stickers from PokeStops, gifts and the item shop.

Brilliant Diamond event

The first part of the event runs from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18 and is themed after Pokemon Brilliant Diamond. Throughout this portion, many Pokemon that are exclusive to Brilliant Diamond will appear in the wild more frequently, and you'll be able to encounter Turtwig, Chimchar and Piplup wearing Lucas's hat. You can see the featured Pokemon below:

Wild spawns

Lucas hat Turtwig

Lucas hat Chimchar

Lucas hat Piplup

Seel

Scyther

Murkrow

Larvitar

Poochyena

Aron

Bidoof

Kricketot

Plant Cloak Burmy

Buizel

Buneary

Stunky

One-star raids

Cranidos

Drifloon

Bronzor

Gible

Three-star raids

Tyranitar

Lopunny

Drapion

Toxicroak

Gallade

Shining Pearl event

The second leg of the event runs from Nov. 18 to Nov. 21 and is themed after Pokemon Shining Pearl. During this portion, Pokemon that are exclusive to Shining Pearl will appear in the wild more frequently, and Turtwig, Chimchar and Piplup will be wearing Dawn's hat. You can see the featured Pokemon below:

Wild spawns

Dawn hat Turtwig

Dawn hat Chimchar

Dawn hat Piplup

Pinsir

Slowpoke

Misdreavus

Houndour

Spheal

Bagon

Bidoof

Kricketot

Sandy Cloak Burmy

Buizel

Buneary

Glameow

One-star raids

Shieldon

Drifloon

Bronzor

Three-star raids

Salamence

Lopunny

Drapion

Toxicroak

Gallade

Pokemon Go's Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl event runs until 8 p.m. local time on Nov. 21, while the Nintendo Switch games themselves launch on Nov. 19. You can catch up on everything else that's happening in Pokemon Go this month in our November events roundup.