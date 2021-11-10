Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl add a way to get older legendary Pokemon

The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl launch for Nintendo Switch next week. While the remakes stick very closely to the original Diamond and Pearl games in terms of content, they also introduce a brand-new facility where you can catch older legendary Pokemon.

The facility is called Ramanas Park, and you'll gain access to it after you've defeated the Pokemon League and completed the main storyline. Ramanas Park houses various rooms where you can insert special slates you've acquired during the course of your journey. These slates resemble Game Boy game cartridges and summon certain legendary Pokemon, giving you a chance to catch them.

As revealed in the trailer above, some of the legendary Pokemon you can catch at Ramanas Park are exclusive to each version. Brilliant Diamond players, for example, will be able to encounter Ho-oh, Entei, Raikou and Suicune, while Shining Pearl players will instead have a chance to catch Lugia, Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres.

Ramanas Park is being added to Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl as part of a day-one update that players will need to install. The update also adds communication features for the Grand Underground and Super Contests. You can read more details about the update on Nintendo's website.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl launch for Switch on Nov. 19. Everyone who purchases a copy of either game before Feb. 21, 2022 can receive a free Manaphy. Players who have save data for Pokemon Sword/Shield and Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu/Eevee can also receive a free Jirachi and Mew, respectively.