Nintendo Apologizes for Performance Issues in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon players are experiencing all levels of jankitude in Scarlet and Violet. It's been so bad that Nintendo actually apologized for the games' performance in the patch notes for the update going live sometime Thursday.

From constant frame rate drops to disappearing character models to occasional crashes, it's low-key turned into a meme competition on Twitter to see who can find the worst glitches in the game.

"We are aware that players may encounter issues that affect the games' performance," Nintendo wrote in the patch notes. "Our goal is always to give players a positive experience with our games, and we apologize for the inconvenience. We take the feedback from players seriously and are working on improvements to the games."

The update coming later today is the biggest patch to date, but that's not saying much since the game released just two weeks ago. Along with "other select bug fixes," the update fixes an issue that caused music to play incorrectly and kicks off season one of ranked battles through the Battle Stadium.

With Nintendo's apology comes the possibility that we'll see more substantive updates in the coming months, which may fix some the games' many, many performance issues.