Netflix Added These Titles to Its Game Library in January

Netflix, a CNET Editors' Choice Award pick, released two new games to its growing library in January. While Netflix is virtually synonymous with streaming movies and TV shows, like Black Mirror and Stranger Things, your subscription gives you access to mobile games you can play on your iOS or Android device. If you subscribe to Netflix, you can play these games and many more without ads or in-app purchases at no additional charge.

Here are the new titles Netflix Games added in January.

Money Heist

The streaming service's popular crime drama Money Heist is now a Netflix exclusive interactive game. You join the crew in the original heist from the show. If you're new to the series, your mission is to infiltrate the world of underground art auctions in Spain. Your choices will determine what happens next. So will you go through with the heist or choose your own path?

FashionVerse

If you've ever wanted to show off your stylish side, you should give FashionVerse a try. In this game, you can design your own outfits and looks to complete daily challenges. You can also show your style to others in the game's community with the hopes of being voted one of the top virtual fashionistas. So don't be afraid to get creative and put a new twist on a classic outfit. It could be the next top design.

Here's how you can access games in Netflix's library

1. Download the Netflix app onto your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

2. Open the Netflix app and sign in to your account.

3. Scroll down your homepage until you see the Mobile Games carousel.

4. Tap into a game to learn more about it.

5. Tap Get Game to download a game you're interested in.

An additional pop-up from either Apple's App Store or the Google Play store will open, asking if you want to download the game. After you've confirmed that action, the game will start downloading on your device, like other apps.

For more on Netflix Games, you can check out all the titles announced at the company's Geeked Week 2023. You can also check out the movies, shows and games Netflix plans to release this year.