Apple

Moonshot: A Journey Home, a new physics-based puzzle game, is now available to play on Apple Arcade. Apple's mobile gaming service has more than 200 games to play for $5 a month or $60 annually. New games, content and updates are added every week.

Moonshot: A Journey Home, from Morsel Interactive and Noodlecake, casts you as Moon Pi, a young moon trying to find the way home. Travel across the universe with a mix of slingshot gameplay and puzzle solving. Avoid black holes and aliens as you try to find your way back to Mother Earth.

Subscribers can also check out updates for Bloons TD6, Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis, Star Trek: Legends, Spire Blast and Zen Pinball Party.

Check out the trailer for Moonshot: A Journey Home here:

If you're interested in trying Apple Arcade, you can get a three-month free trial with the purchase of a new device, or one month for free if you're signing up for the first time. Open the App Store and tap the joystick icon at the bottom of the screen to launch the service.