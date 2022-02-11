Apple

Apple Arcade, Apple's $5 per month mobile gaming subscription service, added Bloons TD 6 to its catalog of more than 230 games. Bloons TD 6 is a popular strategy game in a multi-title franchise from Ninja Kiwi, the makers of Red Reign. Apple Arcade subscribers will be able to find Bloons TD 6 under App Store Greats. If you're not an Apple Arcade subscriber, you can still play Bloons TD 6 for $5 in the App Sore.

In the game, Bloons, or balloons, have invaded your village. Strategize an impenetrable defense of monkey fighters against incoming Bloons and challenging bosses. Place your monkeys around the map and they'll throw darts as the Bloons appear. As your monkeys pop more Bloons, you'll earn coins, unlock upgrades and gain more experience.

You can play across 50 maps in single-player mode or battle with friends in public or private four-player co-op. The game also has an Odyssey mode, which offers 3-5 maps similar in theme, rules and rewards, instead of playing one map at a time. As you progress, you'll unlock trophies, customizable gear, Bloons and more.

Bloons TD 6 is a colorful, fun game that's easy to pick up whether you're a tower defense pro or trying something new. Apple Arcade has a number of strategy games to check out as well, like Lego Star Wars Battles, Transformers Tactical Arena, Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD and Survival Z.

You can get a three-month free trial of Apple Arcade when you buy a new Apple device, or one month for free if you're signing up for the first time. To try the service out, open the App Store and tap the little joystick icon at the bottom of the screen. The Apple One subscription bundle makes it easier and more affordable to get up to six Apple subscription services, Apple Arcade included, for one price.