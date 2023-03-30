Microsoft Unveils Diablo 4 Xbox Series X Bundle Available for Preorder

Microsoft and developer Blizzard Entertainment are teaming up for a special Xbox bundle ahead of the highly anticipated release of Diablo 4.

The Diablo 4 Xbox Series Bundle is available for preorder starting Thursday from the Microsoft Store, Best Buy and Target, with a release date of June 6. Included in the bundle are an Xbox Series X console with 1TB storage, a digital copy of Diablo 4, and in-game items for Diablo 3, World of Warcraft and Diablo Immortal as well as Diablo 4. Priced at $560, the bundle does save people $10 compared with buying the $500 console and $70 game separately.

Diablo 4, the latest entry in the long-running dungeon-crawling franchise, had two beta tests in the past two weeks, during which participants played more than 62 million hours of the game. The game makes some big changes to the franchise formula. Players will be able to freely explore the open world of Sanctuary as they fight against Lilith and her evil forces.

Microsoft is in the process of completing its acquisition of Activision, the parent company of Blizzard Entertainment. The Xbox maker inked a roughly $69 billion deal for the publisher, but it still has yet to receive approval from US regulators. On Monday, Japan's Fair Trade Commission said it wouldn't interfere with the acquisition.