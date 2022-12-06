Microsoft Announces 10-Year Deal to Bring Call of Duty to Nintendo Consoles

Via Twitter, Microsoft's Phil Spencer has announced that a deal has been struck with Nintendo, to bring the popular Call of Duty series to Nintendo consoles for the next 10 years.

Microsoft has entered into a 10-year commitment to bring Call of Duty to @Nintendo following the merger of Microsoft and Activision Blizzard King. Microsoft is committed to helping bring more games to more people – however they choose to play. @ATVI_AB — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) December 7, 2022

The deal is dependent on US Federal Trade Commission approval for a controversial, planned acquisition of Activision Blizzard -- the publishers of Call of Duty -- by Microsoft. Both parties have previously stated they expect the deal to be finalized by mid-2023. Because of the size of the deal, and its potential impact on the games industry, many government bodies, including the UK's Competition and Markets Authority, have issues with the merger. A company the size of Microsoft acquiring a company as big as Activision Blizzard has raised monopoly concerns from many different parties. A deal like this, that would ensure Activision Blizzard's biggest game franchise would appear on a non-Microsoft game console, could ease those concerns.



Microsoft is yet to strike a deal with Sony, its main competitor in the console space, but Brad Smith, vice chair and president at Microsoft said it was willing to strike a deal.

Our acquisition will bring Call of Duty to more gamers and more platforms than ever before. That's good for competition and good for consumers. Thank you @Nintendo. Any day @Sony wants to sit down and talk, we'll be happy to hammer out a 10-year deal for PlayStation as well. https://t.co/m1IQxdeo6n — Brad Smith (@BradSmi) December 7, 2022

According to reports, Smith had already offered a 10-year deal to Sony, that ensured future Call of Duty games would release on the same date on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, in an attempt to squash any concerns.

Microsoft didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.