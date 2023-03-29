Will Diablo 4 Run on Your PC?

Laptop, Mac or Steam Deck -- here's which computer platforms you can play Diablo 4 on.
Early Diablo 4 players got a chance to test-drive the game via two recent beta periods, but now it looks like we'll have to wait until the June 6 launch to get another shot.
Diablo 4 is coming to PC, Xbox and PlayStation platforms. Running the console versions should be straightforward, but if you're a PC gamer and want to know if Diablo 4 will run on your machine, you'll need to check a long list of required and recommended hardware specs.
For a Windows-based gaming laptop or desktop, the official specs are as follows.
720p resolution, low graphics settings, 30 frames per second:
1080p resolution, medium graphics settings, 60 fps:
Pretty much any laptop with a discrete GPU from the past 10 years should be able to play the game, even if not at high resolutions and graphics settings. Because of the wide base of Diablo fans, the system requirements are on the lighter side, compared to some more intensive games, including Hogwarts Legacy.
As always with PC gaming, the spec recommendations may change over time, and you may have to experiment to get the best results. Note also that the final game may behave differently than the beta, which is an unfinished product.
Like most popular PC games, there is no Mac-native version of Diablo 4 planned as of right now. The latest Apple silicon chips also make it hard to dual-boot Windows in order to try Windows-only games.
But there are some potential options. If Diablo 4 comes to a cloud gaming service such as Nvidia's GeForce Now, Amazon Luna or Xbox Cloud Gaming, that would be one way to play on a MacBook, iMac or Mac Mini.
No cloud support has been announced yet, but Microsoft, which is in the process of buying Activision Blizzard, recently announced a deal to bring more games to GeForce Now in general.
Short answer: yes. Long answer: Yes, but it's a little complicated and takes a good amount of effort to get set up.
The basic steps are as follows:
That's just the broad strokes for people already familiar with how Steam and SteamOS work. For a more specific step-by-step, this guide from overkill.wtf is one of the most detailed I've seen, including exact file paths you'll need to map within Steam. Gaming on Linux also has an excellent, detailed guide.
A few troubleshooting tips from my own experience: If the game either doesn't start or starts without sound, you may need to force the game to use a specific version of Proton (which allows Windows games to play under the Linux-based Steam OS). Right-click on the Steam library entry for Battle.net, and go to Properties > Compatibility and require the app to use the recently released GE-Proton 7-51-diablo_4_beta version, specifically tweaked for Diablo 4.
To get that specific Proton version, if you don't already have it, go to the Discovery app on the Steam Deck desktop, which is like an app store. Search for "ProtonUp Qt. Install" and run that app, and from there find and install the special "7-51-diablo_4_beta" version.
I told you it's complicated.
Once I'd done all that, Diablo 4 ran pretty well on the Steam Deck for me. At low graphics settings and 1,200x800-pixel resolution, I hit 40 to 60 frames per second most of the time, with some occasional lag and stuttering. If the game is missing audio or the Steam Deck controls don't work, you may need to double-check the version of Proton Battle.net is using, restart the Steam Deck or reinstall Diablo 4. Some combination of those finally got everything working for me.