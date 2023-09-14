Meta's Horizon Worlds Is Heading to Mobile and the Web

Good news for anyone who's wanted to see what Meta's Horizon Worlds was about but didn't want to buy an Oculus Quest headset: the platform is coming to mobile and web soon. Meta, the parent company of Facebook, announced Thursday that people will be able to access Horizon Worlds through the Meta Quest mobile app and any web browser in the coming months.

"The metaverse should be available to everyone -- no matter what device they're on," Meta said in a news release. "Bringing Worlds to more surfaces is a step toward delivering on that vision and opening up the experience to more people."

Meta said a small number of people can access the Super Rumble world through the Android Meta Quest app now. Meta also said an iOS app will be available in the next few weeks. The web version of the platform is in early access now, and you can sign up for the waitlist now.

"Early access will roll out to more people gradually as we gather feedback and evolve the experience," Meta said.

Meta also said that more worlds will be coming to the platform over the next few months.

For more, you can check out how Meta revamped Horizon Worlds for a younger audience and why some senators said Meta shouldn't open up the metaverse to teens.

Meta is expected to launch its next virtual reality headset, the Meta Quest 3, this fall.