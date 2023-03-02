Meta Shouldn't Open the Metaverse to Teens, Senators Say

Two Democratic senators are urging Meta to stop reported plans to open its metaverse app, Horizon Worlds, to teens. In a letter posted Thursday, Sens. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Edward Markey of Massachusetts cited concerns over Meta's track record of teen safety on its other apps, including Instagram and its version of Facebook Messenger for kids.

"In light of your company's record of failure to protect children and teens and a growing body of evidence pointing to threats to young users in the metaverse, we urge you to halt this plan immediately," the senators wrote.

Horizon Worlds is a virtual reality platform where users can build, meet and play games using a virtual reality headset. Virtual reality worlds have been found to have similar harassment problems as other corners of the internet.

Blumenthal and Markey pointed to safety issues in other of Meta's apps, too, including workarounds that allowed kids using Facebook's Messenger Kids app to talk with strangers. Research has also pointed to Instagram's deleterious effect on young people's mental health. Internal research by Meta showed that one in five teens said Instagram made them feel worse about themselves.

Meta hasn't confirmed that it plans to open Horizon Worlds to teens, though the move could reportedly happen this month. Last year, reports suggested that Horizon Worlds was attracting fewer users for shorter visits than Meta had hoped.

Meta did not respond to a request for comment.