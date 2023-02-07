Microsoft's AI-Powered Bing Google's ChatGPT Rival Hogwarts Legacy Review Ozempic vs. Obesity Best Super Bowl Ads 2023 Honda Accord Hybrid Review OnePlus 11 Phone Review Super Bowl: How to Watch
Meta Revamping Horizon Worlds for Younger Audiences, Report Says

The app could reportedly open to younger users as soon as March.

Caroline Igo headshot
Caroline Igo
Promo art for Meta's Horizon Worlds VR app.
Meta

Meta, Facebook's parent company, is reportedly overhauling its virtual reality metaverse app Horizon Worlds in an attempt to attract teens and young adults. Meta hopes to soon open the app to audiences between the ages of 13 and 17, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing an internal memo. 

First launched in December 2021, Horizon Worlds is an online world built for Meta's Quest VR headsets. In the app, users can play and explore with friends, solve puzzles and compete in games. Horizon Worlds is currently accessible to adults 18 years and older, but there are concerns that the app isn't pulling in enough users.

This opening up to younger audiences would reportedly happen as soon as March. 

Meta didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.