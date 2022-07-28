Best MacBook Mediacom Home Internet Review Top Soundbar Deals Cheap Phone Plans $120 Off Samsung Galaxy Tablet Acer Chromebook Spin 513 Review $120 Off Apple Watch Series 6 Best Vitamin Subscription
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Wave 2 DLC Arrives Next Week

It brings eight additional tracks to the Nintendo Switch racer, including the brand new Sky-High Sundae.

Sean Keane headshot
Sean Keane
mario-kart-8-booster-course-pass.png
Nintendo

The second wave of fresh Mario Kart 8 Deluxe tracks is coming next Thursday, Aug. 4, Nintendo revealed Thursday. A trailer teased the eight tracks coming to the Nintendo Switch racing game.

This article will be updated shortly. 