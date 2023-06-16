Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
Jet Dragon Flies Onto Apple Arcade

You race and train dragons. Need I say more?

Zachary McAuliffe Staff writer
Zach began writing for CNET in November, 2021 after writing for a broadcast news station in his hometown, Cincinnati, for five years. You can usually find him reading and drinking coffee or watching a TV series with his wife and their dog.
Jet Dragon title card showing five people with dragons in the background
Apple

Jet Dragon, a dragon racing game, landed on Apple Arcade on Friday. If you subscribe to Apple Arcade ($5, £5 or AU$8 a month), you can play this game at no additional charge, and without ads or in-app purchases.

The game was developed by Grezzo, the same studio that brought games like The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and Luigi's Mansion to the Nintendo 3DS.

Jet Dragon is a unique concept that combines the aforementioned mythical beasts with racing and sports management games, like Football Manager 2023. You race your team of dragons, and then invest your winnings back into your team. That means spending money on training, better stables and more. 

While the racing is fun, training and building your dragon team can be challenging. You have to find the right balance of speed, stamina and handling to propel your dragons to victory. And don't overtrain your dragons or they won't race well. The How to Train Your Dragon movie series made this seem so much simpler. 

You can access this game, and others, in Apple Arcade for $5 a month, or $60 annually. You can also try Apple Arcade for free for one month with your first sign-up, or you can get a three-month free trial when you buy a new Apple device. To access Apple Arcade, open the App Store on your iOS device and tap the joystick in the menu bar. 

