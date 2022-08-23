iPhone 14 Rumors DIY Poster Hangers Wordle Tips Best Smart Thermostats Labor Day Sales Download Apple's Latest Updates Protect Your Money Pay Less for Gas
Harley Quinn, Clayface and Mr. Freeze Take on the Batman Family in Gotham Knights

The new Batman game sans the Caped Crusader also comes out a little sooner than expected.

Oscar Gonzalez headshot
Oscar Gonzalez
Harley Quinn holds her sledgehammer on her shoulder
Harley doesn't need her Mr. J to take on the Bat family. 
WB Games Montréal

Gotham Knights from WB Games Montréal focuses on a Gotham City without Batman to protect it. The heroes of the game -- Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin and Red Hood -- have already been revealed, and on Tuesday during Gamescom Opening Night Live, it was time to look at the villains trying to take over Gotham. 

Harley Quinn, Clayface, Mr. Freeze and the Court of Owls were some of the bad guys shown in the latest trailer for Gotham Knights. They'll do what Batman villains do best and try to take over the city, and it's up to the Batman family to stop them. 

Along with the new trailer, Gotham Knights has a new release date of Oct. 21 on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S for $70.

