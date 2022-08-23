Gamescom Opening Night Live: How to Watch Online, Start Time and What You Can Expect

Video game trade show Gamescom runs Wednesday to Sunday in Germany. Before that, Tuesday's Gamescom Opening Night Live (aka Gamescom: ONL) will reveal many of the upcoming games that'll be showcased. You can expect to see Sonic Frontiers, Hogwarts Legacy, Gotham Knights, The Callisto Protocol and Return to Monkey Island, among others.

Host Geoff Keighley tweeted a trailer featuring some of those games, but you'll need to tune in if you want to see more.

How to watch

It'll be livestreamed on The Game Awards' YouTube channel. We've embedded it above, so you can watch right here.

When does Gamescom Opening Night Live start?

It begins Tuesday at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET, which converts to 7 p.m. GMT and Wednesday at 4 a.m. AEST (in case any Australians want to get up super early). It'll last around two hours.

What to expect

Keighley noted that more than 30 games will appear, and tweeted a helpful sampling:

Sonic Frontiers

Hogwarts Legacy

The Callisto Protocol

The Outlast Trials

Gotham Knights

Unknown Worlds New IP

Honkai Star Rail

Goat Simulator 3

High on Life

The Expanse: Telltale Series

Return to Monkey Island

A leaked Japanese Sonic Frontiers trailer suggested a Nov. 8 release date, so it's likely that'll be revealed officially on Tuesday. We should probably expect some surprises too. Maybe we'll get a firm release date for Star Wars: Jedi: Survivor as well?