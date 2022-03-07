'God Of War' TV Show Adaption Might Be Heading To Prime Video, Report Says

PlayStation/Sony Santa Monica Studios

A God of War live-action TV series is reportedly in the works with Amazon Prime Video leading negotiations, according to a Deadline exclusive posted on Monday.

The TV series will be a collaboration between Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions, according to the Deadline report, with the adaptation headed by Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, the creators and executive producers of The Expanse, and Rafe Judkins, executive producer of The Wheel of Time.

While little is currently known about the game's potential adaptation, Fergus and Ostby are both familiar with producing action-adventure and sci-fi franchises, co-writing the Oscar-nominated Children of Men and the original Iron Man film.

The popular PlayStation video game franchise consists of seven total games across four PlayStation consoles, and has sold 19.5 million copies on PS4 as of August 2021 since its release in April 2018, according to Sony. An eighth installment titled God of War: Ragnarok coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 is set to debut later this year.

This is just the latest announcement of a successful video game being adapted to a movie or TV show: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg recently starred in the film adaptation of Uncharted that was released in mid-February, an HBO adaptation of The Last of Us video game is currently in production, Netflix is producing a Resident Evil TV series and Paramount Plus is set to debut its Halo TV series in late March 2022.

Amazon and Sony did not immediately respond to a request for comment.