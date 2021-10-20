God of War 2018 is coming to PC next year

PlayStation

Beloved PlayStation exclusive God of War is coming out on PC on Jan. 14, 2022, Sony revealed on Wednesday. Kratos' and Atreus' father-son adventure originally came to PS4 in 2018, and the company noted that it's sold 19.5 million copies since then.

The PC version will include true 4K visuals on supported devices, as well as unlocked frame rates. It'll have full integration with Nvidia deep-learning super sampling available on RTX, so you'll be able to play on high graphical settings without sacrificing performance, and Nvidia Reflex low latency tech for what Sony called "a more responsive experience."

You can also use PlayStation's DualShock 4 and DualSense wireless controllers, or a keyboard and mouse (with customizable controls). For players who want to get super cinematic, you'll be able to play in 21:9 ultra-widescreen.

"From the heart-pumping clashes in combat to the quiet moments where you can take in the otherworldly beauty of the Norse wilds across the Nine Realms, our panoramic widescreen support will make every moment feel more like a truly theatrical experience," the company said in its blog post.

It'll include several extra pieces of digital content too:

Death's Vow Armor Sets for Kratos and Atreus

Exile's Guardian Shield Skin

Buckler of the Forge Shield Skin

Shining Elven Soul Shield Skin

Dökkenshieldr Shield Skin

It isn't the only Kratos and Atreus outing scheduled for 2022. The sequel God of War: Ragnarok is scheduled to hit PS5 and PS4 next year as well.