The Final Fantasy franchise is the latest video game to face challenges from the pandemic.

Naoki Yoshida, producer of Final Fantasy XVI, said in a note posted on Twitter that complications from COVID-19, including the move to a decentralized work-from-home model, caused the development process to be delayed by almost half a year. Yoshida said the plan is to offer a reveal of the game in spring 2022.

"When last we spoke, I promised I would have more information on FINAL FANTASY XVI sometime later in 2021," the Square Enix producer said. "However, I regret to inform you that I will be unable to keep that promise as complications stemming from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have delayed the game's development by almost half a year."

Square Enix is just one of many companies in the video game industry that have had to delay games as the industry adjusts to remote work and heightened demand by consumers stuck at home.