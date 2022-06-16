Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Is The Sequel to Remake, Hits PS5 Next Winter

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is the name of the sequel 2020's Final Fantasy 7 Remake and the second in a trilogy, developer Square Enix revealed in the game's first trailer during Thursday's 25th Anniversary Livestream. It'll come to PS5 winter 2023

Remake's wild swerve of an ending saw protagonist Cloud Strife and allies defying their fates and seemingly diverging from the events seen in the original Final Fantasy 7's story. Rebirth will reveal the consequences of their actions, as the party steps out of dystopian megacity Midgar and into the open world.

"Making the middle part of a trilogy has its own challenges, but there are plenty of classic second installments in the world of film that are defined by stunning story twists and deeper explorations of their characters," producer Yoshinori Kitase said of Rebirth in a release. "Often these second installments become a favorite amongst the fans. "

Coming a little sooner is the remake of 2008 PSP prequel Crisis Core, in which you play as fresh-faced Soldier and would-be hero Zack Fair (who inspired Cloud). Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion will land on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC this winter.

Before that, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade -- an upgraded version of the 2020 game that includes an extra section focused on ninja Yuffie -- is coming to Steam this Friday, June 17. It'll also be compatible with Steam Deck, Valve's handheld gaming PC.

Final Fantasy 7 came out on the original Sony PlayStation in 1997 and became one of the most beloved RPGs of all time.