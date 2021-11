Square Enix

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier will bring multiplayer battle royale action to iOS and Android devices on Wednesday, Nov. 17, developer Square Enix said Friday. It also revealed the spinoff's awesome introduction sequence, which runs through events that happened in the decades prior to Final Fantasy VII's story.

You can pre-register for the mobile game, which will be free-to-play with in-app purchases.

