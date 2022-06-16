Final Fantasy 7's 25th anniversary livestream is happening Thursday, giving developer Square Enix a chance to celebrate a quarter century of Cloud, Aerith, Sephiroth and the rest of the iconic 1997 role-playing game's cast. It'll also hopefully bring us an update about the long-awaited second part of the incredible 2020 remake.

"At only around 10 minutes long, it will be short and sweet, but we have packed in lots of information, so I hope everyone can look forward to the unveiling," Final Fantasy 7 Remake project creative director Tetsuya Nomura said in a June 10 statement.

When does Final Fantasy 7 25th Anniversary Livestream start?

The livestream is scheduled to start on Thursday, June 16, at 3 p.m. PT (6 p.m. ET, 11 p.m. GMT, 8 a.m. Friday AEST).

How to watch Final Fantasy 7 25th Anniversary Livestream

You'll be able to stream it on YouTube and Twitch. We've also embedded it above, so you can watch right here.

What to expect from the Final Fantasy 7 25th Anniversary Livestream

Since it's a mere 10 minutes in length, it's unlikely we'll be overwhelmed by multiple big announcements. Final Fantasy 7 Remake came out more than two years ago, along with got a PS5 upgrade and Yuffie-centric downloadable content last summer, so it could be time for an update on part 2 -- fans are eager to see where the "Remake Project" is going in the wake of part 1's confusing ending.

We might also get a remake or remaster of one of Final Fantasy 7's spinoffs, like beloved 2008 PSP prequel Crisis Core (which fans have wanted for years) or 2006 PS2 followup Dirge of Cerberus (unlikely, since it's extremely 2000s and not well regarded).

There are also two Final Fantasy 7 mobile games that could show up: the free-to-play battle royale multiplayer The First Soldier, which launched last year, and the upcoming Ever Crisis, which will retell the events of previous games in an episodic format.