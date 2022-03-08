F-Zero X Joins Nintendo Switch Online This Week

Nintendo

Nintendo is bringing another classic N64 game to Nintendo Switch this week. The high-speed racer F-Zero X is joining the Nintendo Switch Online service on Mar. 11.

Once live, players will be able to access the game through the Nintendo 64 - Nintendo Switch Online app, which is available to download as part of the Nintendo Switch Online plus Expansion Pack plan. This premium plan includes all the benefits of the base NSO service along with a few additional perks, including access to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's upcoming Booster Course DLC.

Race at speeds of over 1,000 km/h when F-Zero X comes to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members on 3/11. #Nintendo64.



Tag a friend or three you’re going to race against online in the replies! pic.twitter.com/vvUBCgMK5Z — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 9, 2022

An individual Nintendo Switch Online plus Expansion Pack subscription costs $50 per year, while a family plan costs $80. The latter covers up to eight Nintendo accounts across multiple systems.

Nintendo has been steadily adding more N64 games to the Switch Online plus Expansion Pack plan since it launched back in October. The classic platformer Banjo-Kazooie joined the library in January, while The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask was added last month. Additional titles, including Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards and Pokemon Snap, are also on the way.

In addition to F-Zero X, Nintendo will be offering a free game trial for Monster Hunter Rise starting Mar. 11. Switch Online members will be able to sample the acclaimed action-RPG at no cost until Mar. 17. The following day, the first wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Booster Course DLC will go live.