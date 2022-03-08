Nintendo Switch Online Members Can Try Monster Hunter Rise for Free

Nintendo and Capcom are giving Switch Online subscribers a chance to try out Monster Hunter Rise for free.
From Mar. 11 to Mar. 17, NSO members can download and play the acclaimed RPG at no cost. You'll be able to sample the full game during the trial period, including online quests with other players, and any progress you make will carry over if you decide to purchase the title after the trial ends.
The free trial kicks off just a few days ahead of a new Monster Hunter Digital Event stream, which will showcase more of Rise's upcoming Sunbreak DLC. That expansion is slated to launch for both Nintendo Switch and PC this summer, and will introduce a wealth of new content to the game, including a new storyline and additional monsters to hunt.
The Monster Hunter Digital Event airs on Tuesday, Mar. 15, at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET. The broadcast will be streamed on the official Monster Hunter Twitch channel and will run for approximately 20 minutes.