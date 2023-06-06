Death Stranding Is Coming to Mac This Year, Hideo Kojima Says at WWDC

Apple's WWDC keynote on Monday put a spotlight on video games with a new gaming mode and a special guest.

Making a surprise appearance at the event was famed developer Hideo Kojima. He expressed his appreciation for Mac computers and revealed that his game Death Stranding: Director's Cut will come to Macs later this year. Kojima also said his studio is working on future titles that will come to Apple's platform.

Game mode is a feature coming to MacOS 14 Sonoma, the latest operating system for the company's desktops and MacBooks. The new mode prioritizes using CPU and GPU cycles while gaming to provide a smoother experience and more consistent frame rates. There's also lower controller and speaker latency by doubling the Bluetooth sampling rate, which translates to less input and audio lag. There will also be a new toolkit for developers allowing them to easily port over their games to Mac.

WWDC is Apple's annual event to show off its new software, including iOS, iPadOS and WatchOS. The company also showed off its first mixed-reality headset, the Vision Pro.