Captain America and Black Panther Video Game From Uncharted Creator Revealed at D23

The mysterious Marvel game from Skydance New Media has been revealed: an untitled World War II-set adventure starring Captain America and Black Panther,. It'll see the heroes take on Hydra, and a brief trailer was unveiled during Friday's games showcase at Disney's D23 Expo.

"Four Heroes. Two Worlds. One War," the game's tagline reads.

It'll feature a young Cap/Steve Rogers, Azzuri (T'Challa's grandfather and the WWII-era Black Panther) Gabriel Jones (a US soldier and member of Cap allies the Howling Commandos) and Nanali (leader of the fledgling Wakandan Spy Network), Disney said in a release.

The "narrative-driven, blockbuster action-adventure game" is being helmed by Amy Hennig, the legendary writer-director behind Uncharted, Legacy of Kain and Jak and Daxter. It was teased last year, but we didn't know which character the game would be about until Friday.

"I can't imagine a better partner than Marvel for our first game," Hennig wrote in 2021. "The Marvel Universe epitomizes all the action, mystery and thrills of the pulp adventure genre that I adore and lends itself perfectly to an interactive experience."

Skydance New Media is also working with Lucasfilm Games to develop a Star Wars game, but details on that one remain under wraps.