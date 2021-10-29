New Marvel game coming from the former creative director of the Uncharted series

Angela Lang/CNET

A new Marvel game is in the works with Amy Hennig, former creative director of the Uncharted series, taking the lead the company said Friday. Hennig is the president of Skydance New Media, a new division of Skydance Media.

There were no specifics given about what comic series would be the source of the game. Marvel says it will be a "narrative-driven, blockbuster action-adventure game, featuring a completely original story and take on the Marvel Universe."

"I can't imagine a better partner than Marvel for our first game," Hennig said in a statement. "The Marvel Universe epitomizes all the action, mystery and thrills of the pulp adventure genre that I adore and lends itself perfectly to an interactive experience. It's an honor to be able to tell an original story with all the humanity, complexity, and humor that makes Marvel characters so enduring and to enable our players to embody these heroes that they love."

After holding our cards close to the vest for so long, we’re excited to finally be able to share the news! We’re having a blast working with @MarvelGames on our first project at @Skydance New Media, and can’t wait until we can share more. Excelsior! https://t.co/opj87SJwQ6 — Amy Hennig (@amy_hennig) October 29, 2021

When it comes to video games, Marvel works with multiple game studios. The latest title, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, came out this week to mostly positive reviews. A strategy gams from Firaxis Games based on the Marvel comic event Midnight Suns will come out in 2022, and Sony Interactive Entertainment has two games coming out in the future, one starring Spider-Man and the other featuring Wolverine.