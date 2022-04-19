Public Transit Mask Mandate You Missed the Tax Deadline: What to Do PS5 Restock Tracker Thor: Love and Thunder Trailer HP Foldable Laptop Rumor Doctor 'Holoported' to Space Station
Legendary Uncharted Creator Is Working On a 'Star Wars' Game

Skydance's action-adventure game will be Amy Henning's second shot at Star Wars.

Skydance New Media is working on a Star Wars game. 

 Lucasfilm

Skydance New Media is working with Lucasfilm Games to develop a "narrative-driven, action-adventure" Star Wars game. Most importantly, Skydance is being helmed by Amy Hennig, the legendary writer-director known for her work on series like Uncharted, Legacy of Kain and Jak and Daxter.

"I've often described how seeing Star Wars in 1977 essentially rewired my 12-year-old brain, shaping my creative life and future indelibly," Hennig said in a release. "I'm elated to be working with Lucasfilm Games again to tell interactive stories in this galaxy that I love."

This article will be updated shortly.