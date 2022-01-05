Bundle Nintendo's Switch Online family membership and 128GB microSD card for $35

Nintendo

The Nintendo Switch is having a moment. With the success of games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, it's more fun than ever to share the experience on Nintendo Switch Online. There are other perks to membership as well: You get access a growing catalog of classic NES and Super NES games, cloud backup for your save data and more. Individual accounts are popular, but with a Family Membership plan, you'll enable those same perks for up to eight people on one account. So if you have multiple Switch users in your household, it's worth investing in. Best Buy is making the deal even sweeter by offering , meaning you get it all for just $35.

The 128GB microSDXC memory card from SanDisk for the Nintendo Switch offers more space for your favorite games, and it's fast, too, offering read speeds up to 100MB/s and write speeds of up to 90 megabytes per second. It's also backed by a lifetime limited warranty. The family plan for the Nintendo Switch also comes in at just $15 more than an individual plan, so if you have multiple players in your household, it's a bargain worth grabbing.