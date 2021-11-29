Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is getting its final balance patch soon

Nintendo

Nintendo is releasing a version 13.0.1 update for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in the next few days. According to the company, this will mark the final balance patch the mascot fighting game will receive.

As the Nintendo Versus Twitter account confirmed, the upcoming ver. 13.0.1 update includes Ultimate's final slate of fighter adjustments, although the exact changes have not yet been detailed. The tweet also does not specify when the update will go live, only indicating that it's "coming soon."

Ver. 13.0.1 of Super #SmashBrosUltimate is coming soon! This update includes the final fighter adjustments, meaning replay data from previous versions will be incompatible. Convert your replays by going to Vault -> Replays -> Replay Data -> Convert to Video, before updating. pic.twitter.com/XokoArQa7N — Nintendo Versus (@NintendoVS) November 29, 2021

Looking for Cyber Monday deals? Don’t miss a minute of the action with our coverage of the Don’t miss a minute of the action with our coverage of the best Cyber Monday 2021 deals

Ahead of the update, Nintendo advises players to convert their replay data, as it will be incompatible with the new game version. You can do so by accessing Replay Data from the Vault menu and selecting Convert to Video.

This balance patch arrives just a few weeks after the game's twelfth and final DLC character, Sora from Kingdom Hearts, who was added alongside the last batch of Mii Fighter costumes in October's 13.0 update. Along with the fighter, a new stage -- Hollow Bastion -- and several music tracks taken from the Kingdom Hearts series were added.

Each of Smash Bros. Ultimate's DLC characters can be purchased individually for $6. Sora is also included in the $30 Fighters Pass Vol. 2 along with five other characters: Min Min from Arms, Steve from Minecraft, Sephiroth from Final Fantasy 7, Pyra/Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2, and Kazuya from Tekken.