Bethesda Delays Starfield Launch Until 2023

Bethesda said Thursday that it's delaying the release of its much-anticipated sci-fi RPG, Starfield. Previously slated to launch on Nov. 11 of this year, the game will now come sometime in the "first half of 2023," according to a Twitter post from Bethesda.

The game studio, popular for other titles including Skyrim and Fallout, didn't give a specific reason for the delay, instead stating it wants to ensure that gamers "receive the best, most polished versions" of their games.

An update on Redfall and Starfield. pic.twitter.com/pqDtx26Uu6 — Bethesda (@bethesda) May 12, 2022

Bethesda didn't immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

More to come.