Breath of the Wild 2, the Next Zelda Game, Has Been Delayed Until 2023

Nintendo

The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, one of the most critically acclaimed games in history has been delayed.

Originally Breath of the Wild 2 -- a placeholder name -- was scheduled for release towards the tail end of 2022, but the game's producer, Eiji Aonuma, announced news of a delay on Nintendo's official Twitter accounts.

The Legend of Zelda series producer, Eiji Aonuma, has an update to share about the launch timing of the sequel to The Legend of #Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Please take a look. pic.twitter.com/L0MYj4ZVTK — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) March 29, 2022

The game is now scheduled for release in the 2nd quarter of 2023, around Spring.

"We previously announced that we were aiming for a 2022 release for this game," said Aonuma, on Twitter. "However, we have decided to extend our development time a bit and change the release to spring 2023. For those of you who have been looking forward to a release this year, we apologize."