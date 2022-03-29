Will Smith Apologizes What Is Alopecia? Oscars 2022: All the Winners PlayStation Plus Adds Tiers 'Moon Knight' Review Webb Space Telescope's Hunt For Alien Life
Breath of the Wild 2, the Next Zelda Game, Has Been Delayed Until 2023

Eiji Aonuma has just announced Nintendo is delaying the next Zelda game.

Mark Serrels headshot
Mark Serrels
Link falling from sky in Breath of the Wild 2

The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, one of the most critically acclaimed games in history has been delayed.

Originally Breath of the Wild 2 -- a placeholder name -- was scheduled for release towards the tail end of 2022, but the game's producer, Eiji Aonuma, announced news of a delay on Nintendo's official Twitter accounts.

The game is now scheduled for release in the 2nd quarter of 2023, around Spring.

"We previously announced that we were aiming for a 2022 release for this game," said Aonuma, on Twitter. "However, we have decided to extend our development time a bit and change the release to spring 2023. For those of you who have been looking forward to a release this year, we apologize."