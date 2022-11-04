Battleheart Legacy RPG Now Available on Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade added Battleheart Legacy to its catalog of games on Friday. In this Diablo-style action RPG, you can customize your hero's skills and choose the path of the paladin, ranger, wizard or nine other classes. Level up your skills, fight off enemies and explore a cartoony fantasy world.

Originally released in 2014, the RPG adventure was already available in the App Store for $5, but Apple Arcade subscribers can play today for no extra charge.

Apple Arcade adds new games and content updates every week. If you're interested in trying Apple Arcade, you can get a three-month free trial with the purchase of a new Apple device, or one month for free if you're signing up for the first time. Open the App Store and tap the joystick icon at the bottom of the screen to launch the service.