Diablo 4 Launches in 2023, Coming to PC, Xbox and PlayStation Consoles

Revealed at the Xbox and Bethesda showcase, Blizzard had new gameplay for the highly anticipated Diablo IV, and it was also announced that the game is coming to PC, Xbox and PlayStation consoles in 2023. Announced back at BlizzCon 2019, Diablo IV is the next major game of the series, bringing back that classic hack-and-slash gameplay with a new story and characters to play as.



At the showcase, we got to see a brand new cinematic cutscene showcasing the dark world of Sanctuary, which highlighted the reveal of the Necromancer class, the final playable character of the game. We also got a new gameplay from the Xbox Series X release of the game.



It was also announced that the game will launch sometime in 2023, with Blizzard's investor press release further stressing that the game will be coming to PlayStation 5. It was also revealed earlier that Diablo IV will have a playable beta, which users can register for right now.



Check back for more updates once more details come in later.