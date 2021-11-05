Autobots, roll out! Transformers: Tactical Arena now on Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade/Screenshot by Shelby Brown

Transformers: Tactical Arena puts a fresh spin on childhood nostalgia with this real-time PvP strategy game now on Apple Arcade. Transformers: Tactical Arena is the latest from developer Red Games, the studio behind Solitaire Stories and Crayola Create and Play on Apple's mobile gaming subscription service.

In Transformers: Tactical Arena, you'll battle through competitive arenas and collect your favorite Transformers characters. Deploy Transformers to the battlefield to destroy enemy turrets and defend your own. Build your team and level up the characters as you progress by unlocking units and new abilities, as well as using Prime Abilities and evolving strategies to gain an advantage over your competitors. In addition, you can participate in daily and weekly challenges to earn rewards.

Apple Arcade has over 220 games in its catalog that you can play for $5 per month (or $50 annually) and more arriving every week. If you're interested in trying Apple Arcade, you can get a three-month free trial with the purchase of a new device, or one month for free if you're signing up for the first time. Open the App Store and tap the little joystick icon at the bottom of the screen to launch the service.