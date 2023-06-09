X
Apple Vision Pro Hands-OnBest Meal Delivery ServicesCNET CouponsNew Apple Watch PerksBest Solar CompaniesAI and Your Job SearchBest Satellite Internet ProvidersMortgage Rates
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement

Apple Arcade Gets Word Puzzle Game Bold Moves Plus

It's like Candy Crush mixed with Wheel of Fortune.

zach-mcauliffe
zach-mcauliffe
Zachary McAuliffe Staff writer
Zach began writing for CNET in November, 2021 after writing for a broadcast news station in his hometown, Cincinnati, for five years. You can usually find him reading and drinking coffee or watching a TV series with his wife and their dog.
Expertise Web hosting, operating systems, applications and software Credentials
  • Apple software beta tester, "Helps make our computers and phones work!" - Zach's grandparents
See full bio
Zachary McAuliffe
2 min read
Bold Moves Plus title card showing sunflowers in a meadow with mountains in the background

You'll find Bold Moves Plus, and other games, in Apple Arcade.

 Apple

Bold Moves Plus, a mix between a puzzle and a word game, joined the Apple Arcade library Friday. If you subscribe to Apple Arcade ($5, £5 or AU$8 a month), you can play this game free of cost, ads or in-app purchases.

See at Apple Arcade

Developed by Red Games, the studio behind family-friendly game Crayola Create and Play, Bold Moves Plus is a mashup of popular match-three games, like Candy Crush, and the perennial evening TV show Wheel of Fortune (sadly, Pat Sajak and Vanna White aren't in the game). 

Your objective is to solve for the inspirational phrase at the top of your screen. You unlock letters for the puzzle by grouping shapes together on the bottom half of the screen. You have only a certain number of moves per stage, so matching lettered shapes should be your priority.

The game is what you'd expect from a match-three game. It isn't too difficult, but you still have to strategize about which shapes to reposition so you don't run out of moves. Overall, it's a pleasant game to play if you're trying to unwind from a busy day.

Apple Arcade See at $5 at Apple Arcade
Apple Arcade

You can access this game, and others, in Apple Arcade for $5 a month, or $60 annually. You can also try Apple Arcade for free for one month with your first signup, or you can get a three-month free trial when you buy a new Apple device. To access Apple Arcade, open the App Store on your iOS device and tap the joystick in the menu bar. 

arcade-image
Watch this: What You'll Find on Apple Arcade