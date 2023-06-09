Apple Arcade Gets Word Puzzle Game Bold Moves Plus

Bold Moves Plus, a mix between a puzzle and a word game, joined the Apple Arcade library Friday. If you subscribe to Apple Arcade ($5, £5 or AU$8 a month), you can play this game free of cost, ads or in-app purchases.

Developed by Red Games, the studio behind family-friendly game Crayola Create and Play, Bold Moves Plus is a mashup of popular match-three games, like Candy Crush, and the perennial evening TV show Wheel of Fortune (sadly, Pat Sajak and Vanna White aren't in the game).

Your objective is to solve for the inspirational phrase at the top of your screen. You unlock letters for the puzzle by grouping shapes together on the bottom half of the screen. You have only a certain number of moves per stage, so matching lettered shapes should be your priority.

The game is what you'd expect from a match-three game. It isn't too difficult, but you still have to strategize about which shapes to reposition so you don't run out of moves. Overall, it's a pleasant game to play if you're trying to unwind from a busy day.

You can access this game, and others, in Apple Arcade for $5 a month, or $60 annually. You can also try Apple Arcade for free for one month with your first signup, or you can get a three-month free trial when you buy a new Apple device. To access Apple Arcade, open the App Store on your iOS device and tap the joystick in the menu bar.