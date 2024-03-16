Apple Arcade Added These Games in March and You Can Play Them Now

Apple Arcade, a CNET Editor's Choice Award pick, just added three new games to its expanding library. The service has familiar and classic games, as well as exclusive titles you can play for $7 a month (£7, AU$10). You can find many of these games in the App Store, but there they have paywalls and ads that might hinder your gaming experience. With an Apple Arcade subscription, you can play each game without paywalls and ads.

Here are the latest titles Apple added to the service. You can also check out what games will be added to the service in April.

Crayola Adventures

Developer: Red Games Co.

Apple

This title combines storytelling with adventure gameplay to make a game full of imagination that's suitable for all ages. It lets you create fantastical characters and worlds, and it can help teach players new skills in a fun way.

"Crayola Adventures is a bridge for players of all ages to build connections between their digital experiences and learning journey to hone problem-solving, creativity and language skills," Brian Lovell, CEO of Red Games Co. said in an email. "[This game] empowers players to be the authors, illustrators and heroes of stories as unique as they are."

Bloons TD Battles 2 Plus

Developer: Ninja Kiwi

Apple

You might recognize the Bloons franchise from the 2007 browser game of the same name, in which you controlled a monkey who was trying to pop balloons with darts. The series has grown and now includes games like this head-to-head tower defense title. In this entry, you have to defend your tower against your enemy's invading bloons using 22 different primate units and 10 different chimp heroes. You're also sending waves of bloons at your enemy to try and break through their defenses. These battles aren't funny business, they're monkey business.

The Battle of Polytopia Plus

Developer: Midjiwan AB

Apple

This turn-based strategy game is like a blocky-graphics version of Sid Meier's Civilization series. You pick from one of 16 tribes then grow your tribe into an empire. You can develop new technologies, strike political and financial compromises or outright dominate the other tribes. You can also play this game against other players from around the world in multiplayer or against the computer in single-player mode.

You can access these games, and many others, in Apple Arcade for $7 a month, or $50 annually. You can also try Apple Arcade for free for one month with your first sign-up, or you can get a three-month free trial when you buy a new Apple device. To access Apple Arcade, open the App Store on your iOS device and tap the joystick in the menu bar.