Animal Crossing: New Horizons - How to get Brewster's cafe

Nintendo

Animal Crossing: New Horizons' big 2.0 update has gone live early, and one of the new features it introduces is the Roost, a cafe run by fan-favorite character Brewster. Before you can unlock it, however, you need to help Blathers the museum curator track Brewster down and convince him to run the cafe. Fortunately, it's a simple task, but it'll take a little time to complete. Here's what to do.

1. Speak to Blathers

Once you've downloaded and installed the 2.0 update, the first thing you should do when you load up the game is head to your island's museum and speak to Blathers. The chatty owl will tell you he's been contemplating opening a cafe in the museum, but he needs help tracking down his old friend, Brewster, to run it. Agree to help him out.

2. Speak to Kapp'n at the pier

After speaking to Blathers, head to your island's pier to see Kapp'n, another newly introduced character in the 2.0 update. Kapp'n runs a boat tour that will ferry you to new kinds of uncharted islands that you can't reach with the standard Nook Miles island tour, and he's the key tracking down Brewster. Embark on a tour and you'll be taken to a small island.

One important thing to keep in mind is that Kapp'n can only take you on one island tour per day, so you need to speak to Blathers first if you're hoping to unlock Brewster's cafe quickly. If you embark on one of Kapp'n's tours before you agree to help Blathers find Brewster, you'll need to wait until the following day to track Brewster down.

3. Find Brewster on the island

Explore the island and you'll soon spot the elusive Brewster wandering around. Speak to him and say Blathers sent you, and Brewster will tell you to relay a message back to the owl. He'll also give you a gyroid fragment, which will grow into a gyroid if you plant and water it back on your island.

4. Return to Blathers

After speaking to Brewster, tell Kapp'n you'd like to return to shore and make your way back to the museum. Speak to Blathers again to relay Brewster's response, and Blathers will tell you he needs to prepare the museum for Brewster's arrival. The museum will then be closed for renovations the entire following day, and it'll reopen the day after with the cafe open on the second floor.

There's a ton of other new content in Animal Crossing: New Horizons' 2.0 update, including new cooking DIY recipes, new Nook Miles items to order, and more. Nintendo is also releasing a paid DLC expansion for the game called Happy Home Paradise on Nov. 5. The expansion costs $25 to purchase outright, but those who subscribe to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack plan can access it at no additional cost.