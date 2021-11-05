Animal Crossing: New Horizons - How to get gyroids

Nintendo

Animal Crossing: New Horizons' 2.0 update is now live, and it's introduced a ton of new content to the Nintendo Switch life sim. One new type of collectible that players can now get is gyroids, and they come in many different varieties. Acquiring gyroids isn't very straightforward, however, so here's a rundown on how to get your hands on them.

1. Plant gyroid fragments

There are two primary ways to obtain gyroids in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and the first involves planting gyroid fragments. Take Kapp'n's boat tour to visit an uncharted island, where you'll be able to find gyroid fragments buried in the ground. Once you've returned to your own island, plant and water the fragment, and it'll grow into a full gyroid the following day.

Keep in mind that you can only take Kapp'n's boat tour once per day, so you're limited to how many gyroid fragments you can dig up daily. Brewster the barista will also give you a gyroid fragment the first time you meet him. Before you can unlock his cafe, the Roost, you'll need to take Kapp'n's tour and track him down on an uncharted island.

2. Dig up gyroids after it rains

You can also find gyroids around your island, but only under certain circumstances. Specifically, random gyroids will be buried in the ground around your island the day after it rains or snows in your game, and you can just dig them up as you would fossils.

What to do with gyroids

Gyroids are just like any other piece of furniture in the game in that they can be used to decorate your island or house. What makes them particularly charming is the different noises each one makes, and if they're placed near a stereo, they'll even move in time with the music. You can also customize a gyroid's appearance using a customization kit.

In addition to Animal Crossing: New Horizons' 2.0 update, Nintendo has released a paid DLC expansion for the game called Happy Home Paradise. You can purchase the DLC for $25, or access it at no additional charge through the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack plan. A Series 5 set of Animal Crossing Amiibo cards is also now available at retailers.