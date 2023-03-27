Apple Demos AR/VR Headset to Top Executives, Report Says

Some of Apple's top executives gathered in Cupertino, California, recently for a special demonstration of the company's unreleased AR/VR headset, according to a report from Bloomberg.

"The demonstrations were polished, glitzy and exciting," Mark Gurman, Bloomberg's Apple reporter, wrote.

Gurman noted that the demonstration took place in the Steve Jobs Theater, Apple's largest venue. According to Gurman, this might suggest the headset is close to a public unveiling.

The headset will have a starting price around $3,000, and it will have an external battery that'll need to be replaced after a few hours of use, Gurman wrote. The headset is also reportedly uncomfortable and would lack a standout app upon release.

According to the report, some Apple executives are aware of the challenges the headset and company might face, and they are trying to set realistic expectations. But executives expect interest in the headset to grow over time.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gurman also reported in his Power On newsletter that Apple's iOS 17 will likely be a larger release than expected. Initially, iOS 17 was thought to focus on bug fixes and performance improvements. But Gurman wrote that the goal of iOS 17 now will be to bring some of users' most requested features to iPhones.

