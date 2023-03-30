Will Apple Show AR/VR Headset at WWDC? Delays Add 'Uncertainty,' Analyst Says

Apple's long-awaited augmented reality and virtual reality headset is rumored to be shown off at the company's Worldwide Developers Conference in June. However, a noted Apple analyst on Thursday cast some doubt on whether the mixed reality headset will make its big debut at WWDC 2023.

Apple has pushed the mass production schedule for the headset back another one to two months due to concerns "about the AR/MR headset announcement recreating the astounding 'iPhone moment,'" according to a tweet from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo on Thursday. The delay "adds uncertainty" to whether the headset will be announced at WWDC, he said.

Because Apple isn't very optimistic about the AR/MR headset announcement recreating the astounding "iPhone moment," the mass production schedule for assembly has been pushed back by another 1-2 months to mid-to-late 3Q23. The delay also adds uncertainty to whether the new device… — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 30, 2023

This week, Apple announced that its annual WWDC event, which typically spotlights its latest software, will kick off on June 5. Bloomberg reported last month that the company was planning to unveil the headset at the event.

Apple's AR/VR headset remains mostly a mystery. The device, which has been rumored to be in the works for years, would go up against hardware from Meta, Microsoft and others. Apple's headset could cost in the $3,000 range -- Kuo's tweet suggests the price could push toward $4,000 -- and have features similar to those of Meta's Quest Pro.

If the iPhone maker does reveal a headset at WWDC, it could be the first of several devices. Reports have suggested Apple is working on AR glasses as well as a more affordable VR-type headset. CNET's Scott Stein says that Apple's first-gen AR/VR headset is unlikely to be the iPhone maker's end goal, and is likely more "a sort of foot in the door."

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.