Apple's AR/VR Headset Will Reportedly Be Revealed at WWDC

Apple's augmented reality and virtual reality headset was rumored to come out in early 2023. Now it looks like the long-expected hardware might not make its debut until June, according to a report Wednesday from Bloomberg.

The company is planning to unveil the AR/VR headset is at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference, reported Bloomberg, citing "people familiar with the matter." The iPhone maker typically hosts WWDC in early June.

Apple reportedly had planned to introduce the mixed-reality headset in April, but decided to delay the launch after "product testing showed that both hardware and software issues still needed to be ironed out," according to Bloomberg.

Apple didn't respond to a request for comment.

Little is known for sure about Apple's AR/VR headset, although there's speculation it will have features similar to Meta's Quest Pro. Its price is rumored to be in the $3,000 range, and it could be the first of several headsets from Apple. Even if the rumored headset is announced at WWDC, Apple tends to introduce new products months before they're available.